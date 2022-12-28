UrduPoint.com

Saudi Chief Of General Staff, Chief Of Staff Of Egyptian Armed Forces Discuss Defense And Military Cooperation Relations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief of the General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Lieutenant-General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili received here today Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Arab Republic of Egypt Lieutenant General Osama Askar.

An official reception ceremony was held for the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The two sides held a session of talks in which they discussed the defense and military cooperation relations as well as the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries.

They also discussed a number of issues of common interest. The session was attended by a number of officers of the Saudi and Egyptian armed forces

More Stories From Miscellaneous

