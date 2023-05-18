Saudi Chief of General Staff, U.S. central command chief discuss mutual cooperation

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, received in Riyadh on Wednesday the commander of U.S. Central Command, Lieutenant General Michael Eric Corella, currently on an official visit to the Kingdom.

Al-Ruwaili and Lieutenant General Corella discussed aspects of joint cooperation and coordination in the defense and military fields within the framework of the strategic relations that unite the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed several issues and topics of common interest.