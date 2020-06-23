UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Coalition Announces Ceasefire With Southern Separatists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Saudi coalition announces ceasefire with southern separatists

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen has announced a ceasefire between the internationally recognised government and southern separatists who have declared self-rule after a series of military gains.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said the rival groups would hold fresh talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss the truce.

If the peace gesture holds, it would be a boon for the coalition and the Yemeni government in their battle against Iran-backed Huthi rebels who hold much of the north, in a conflict that has wracked the country for five years.

The announcement came after the separatists took control of the island of Socotra, situated near strategic shipping lanes and famed for its biodiversity, after ejecting government forces on the weekend.

"The Coalition welcomes the response of the legitimate government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council for its request of a comprehensive ceasefire, deescalation and a meeting to be convened in the kingdom," Maliki said in a statement carried on state media.

He said the process would advance the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, a power-sharing deal for the south which was struck late last year but which quickly became defunct.

The southern separatists and the government are technically allies in the fight against the Huthi rebels, but the rift between them represents a damaging "war within a war" in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.

Since 2015, tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

The south was an independent country before unification in 1990, and separatist sentiment remains strong.

The Southern Transitional Council declared self-rule on April 26, accusing the government of failing to carry out its duties.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Riyadh Saudi Arabia April 2015 Media Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Saudi-led Coalition intercepts Houthi missiles, bo ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2020 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai is set to connect the world, agai ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Coalition welcomes Government of Yemen and the Sou ..

10 hours ago

Gargash, Bogdanov discuss latest regional developm ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.