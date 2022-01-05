UrduPoint.com

Saudi Coalition Threatens Yemen's Rebel-held Ports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Saudi coalition threatens Yemen's rebel-held ports

Riyadh, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A Saudi-led military coalition threatened Tuesday to target Yemen's rebel-held ports after Huthi fighters seized a UAE-flagged ship -- unless the vessel is freed.

On Monday, the Huthi rebels based in the key Red Sea port of Hodeida seized the Emirati-flagged Rwabee ship claiming it contained military materials.

Saudi Arabia condemned what it called piracy against a civilian vessel.

"The terrorist, Huthi militia must promptly release the commercial cargo ship (RWABEE) with all its humanitarian, non-combatant cargo intact," coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki said.

"Should the militia fail to comply, all ports that launch and harbour these acts of piracy, hijacking and armed robbery, and those pirates who perpetrate them will render said ports legitimate military targets," he added, in a statement quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Hodeida has been a lifeline entry point for aid supplies to Yemen's largely rebel-held north, including the capital Sanaa.

The seized ship is being held in the Huthi-held port of Salif, north of Hodeida, and some 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the border with Saudi.

The coalition said the vessel was in international waters when it was seized, and was carrying "medical field equipment" meant for the construction of a hospital on the Yemeni archipelago of Socotra.

The Huthis meanwhile claim that the boat was in Yemeni waters "without authorisation" and carrying military materials.

