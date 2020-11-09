UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Congratulates Biden Over US Election Win: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Saudi congratulates Biden over US election win: state media

Riyadh, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's king and its powerful crown prince on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election, state media said, a day after tv networks declared him the victor.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent congratulatory messages to US president-elect Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

It added that the king stressed their two countries' "close historical relations, which everyone seeks to strengthen and further develop in all fields".

Related Topics

Election Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday Media TV All

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

4 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

4 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

5 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

5 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

5 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.