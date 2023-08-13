Open Menu

Saudi, Croatian Handball Federations Hold Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

DAMMAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :� During the ongoing International Handball Federation (IHF) Men's Youth (U19) World Championship in Croatia, the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation has recently conducted a bilateral meeting with the Croatian Handball Federation.

Present at the meeting were the President of the Saudi Arabian Handball Federation, Fadel Al-Nemer, IHF President, Hassan Moustafa, and the President of the Croatian Handball Federation,Tomislav Grahovac.

The Primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the establishment of a memorandum of understanding between the two federations, which will be supervised by the IHF.

