Saudi Crown Prince chairs Cabinet session

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has chaired the Cabinet session held at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

The Cabinet was briefed on the recent talks HRH the Crown Prince held with the president of the Russian Federation and the prime minister of the Republic of India, during which bilateral relations and prospects for strengthening cooperation in various fields were tackled.

The Cabinet also touched on the recent regional and international meetings held by the Kingdom emanating from its leadership and pivotal role in promoting work that contributes to the consolidation of international peace and security, development, progress and prosperity of all countries.

In this regard, the Cabinet reviewed the outcome of the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh, held in Riyadh, regarding mechanisms and procedures aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordinating efforts in this area, including the Kingdom joining the presidency of Africa Focus Group and the establishment of a focus group to combat Daesh in the Khorasan Province in Afghanistan.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the session, Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari said that the Cabinet also discussed the outcome of the GCC-US ministerial meeting, held in Riyadh, focusing on aspects of strategic partnerships between the two sides with the aim of promoting peace, security, stability and economic prosperity in the middle East.

The Cabinet reaffirmed the keenness of the Kingdom, expressed at the second ministerial meeting of members of the League of Arab States and Pacific Small Island Developing States, to address common and most pressing global challenges, including food security, supply chains, climate change and sustainable development.

The Cabinet also commended the unprecedented attendance of the Kingdom-hosted 10th Arab-China Business Conference, where over 3,500 participants from 26 counties attended the event that saw signing agreements in several fields worth over USD10 billion.

The agreements aim to expand economic, commercial and investment relations between the two sides and develop them to achieve further growth, progress and prosperity.

The minister emphasized that the Cabinet expressed the Kingdom's strong desire for broad participation from donor countries in the upcoming conference, scheduled for June 19, 2023, to announce pledges to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the region. The aim is to collectively alleviate the effects of the crisis. The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to facilitate dialogue and convergence of views between the conflicting parties, with the ultimate goal of resolving the crisis through political dialogue.

Locally, the Cabinet underlined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) statement, issued at the conclusion of the fourth term for 2023, commending the remarkable growth of the Kingdom's economy as a result of the continued high pace of development of the non-oil sector, tangible recovery of the investment area, and continued implementation of economic reforms aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable growth.

The Cabinet underlined the Kingdom's leading position and progress in several economic areas in 2022, most notably the fact that it had the fastest-growing economy among G20 economies, the drop in unemployment rates to historic levels, and the high participation of women in the labor force, as well as the improvement of indicators related to digitization, regulatory environment and business environment.

The minister noted that the Cabinet expressed its appreciation for the Royal Order of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to establish the Global Cybersecurity Forum in a move that reinforces the Kingdom's presence globally in this field, its role in supporting international efforts, unifying endeavors, opening wider prospects for knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in this sector.