Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic on the death of Italian former Prime Minister (PM) Silvio Berlusconi.

Saudi Crown Prince, in his cable, offered profound condolence and sincere sympathy to His Highness and the entire family of the deceased, wishing them continued health and well-being.