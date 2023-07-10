Saudi Crown Prince condoles King of Bahrain on death of Shaikh Rashid bin Sabah Al Khalifa

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, on the death of Shaikh Rashid bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

Saudi the Crown Prince,in his cable, expressed deepest condolence and sincere sympathy to His Majesty and the family of the decreased, appealing to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy and forgiveness on the soul of the deceased and protect His Majesty from any harm or misfortune.