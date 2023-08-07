Saudi Crown Prince condoles King of Morocco for victims of road accident in Azilal

Jeddah, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolences to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco for the victims of road accident in the province of Azilal, which resulted in over 20 deaths.

Saudi the Crown Prince extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Moroccan king, the families of the deceased and the Moroccan people, appealing to Allah the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the soul of the deceased and grant their families solace and patience.