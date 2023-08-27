Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Cambodian PM on taking constitutional oath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Dr. Hun Manet, on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath.

The Saudi Crown Prince, in his cable, expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success for the Cambodian Prime Minister and his country, wishing the friendly people of Cambodia further progress and prosperity.