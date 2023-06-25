Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Emir of Qatar on anniversary of his assumption of power

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of congratulations to Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of the anniversary of his assumption of power.

The Crown Prince wished good health, happiness to the Emir, and further progress, prosperity to the brotherly government and people of Qatar.