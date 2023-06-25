Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates Emir Of Qatar On Anniversary Of His Assumption Of Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Emir of Qatar on anniversary of his assumption of power

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of congratulations to Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of the anniversary of his assumption of power.

The Crown Prince wished good health, happiness to the Emir, and further progress, prosperity to the brotherly government and people of Qatar.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Qatar Progress Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Government

Recent Stories

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 minutes ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

34 minutes ago
AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

34 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous