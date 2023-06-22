Saudi Crown Prince congratulates PM of Finland on forming new govt, taking oath

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister (PM) , sent a cable of congratulation to Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland on the formation of a new government and on taking the constitutional oath.

In his cable, Saudi Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success for the Finnish Prime Minister and the friendly people of Finland for further progress and prosperity.