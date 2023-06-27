Saudi Crown Prince congratulates PM of Hellenic Republic on winning a second term in office

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister (PM) , has sent a cable of congratulation to the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the occasion of winning a second term in office and taking the constitutional oath.

Saudi the Crown Prince, in his cable, expressed best wishes of success to the Prime Minister and the friendly people of the Hellenic Republic for further progress and prosperity.