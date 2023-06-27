Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates PM Of Hellenic Republic On Winning A Second Term In Office

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates PM of Hellenic Republic on winning a second term in office

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister (PM) , has sent a cable of congratulation to the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on the occasion of winning a second term in office and taking the constitutional oath.

Saudi the Crown Prince, in his cable, expressed best wishes of success to the Prime Minister and the friendly people of the Hellenic Republic for further progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Progress Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Best

Recent Stories

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

15 minutes ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

25 minutes ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

26 minutes ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

2 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

2 hours ago
UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

13 hours ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

13 hours ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous