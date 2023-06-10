Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince wished the Portuguese president good health and happiness, the government and friendly people of the Republic of Portugal steady progress and prosperity.