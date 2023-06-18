Saudi Crown Prince congratulates President of Seychelles on Constitution Day

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Republic of Seychelles on the occasion of his country's Constitutional Day.

Saudi Crown Prince wished continued good health, happiness to the president of Seychelles, steady progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Republic of Seychelles.