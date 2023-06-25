Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Republic of Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince wished good health, happiness to the Mozambican president, and further progress, prosperity to the government and people of the Republic of Mozambique.