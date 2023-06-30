Saudi Crown Prince congratulates President of Democratic Republic of Congo on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

Saudi Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of constant good health, happiness to the President, and the government and the friendly people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo continued progress and prosperity.