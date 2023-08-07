(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Alassane Ouattara of the Republic of C�te d'Ivoire on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

Saudi the Crown Prince wished the Ivorian president continued good health, happiness, and the government and people of the Republic of C�te d'Ivoire steady progress and prosperity.