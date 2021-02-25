UrduPoint.com
Saudi Crown Prince Has Surgery For Appendicitis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Saudi crown prince has surgery for appendicitis

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has had successful surgery for appendicitis, state media reported late Wednesday.

The 35-year-old prince had "successful laparoscopic surgery (Wednesday) morning for appendicitis at King Faisal Specialist Hospital" in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

SPA tweeted footage of the prince walking out of the hospital with an entourage and getting into the front passenger seat of a car.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

