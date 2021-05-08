Saudi Crown Prince hosts dinner reception for Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Friday hosted a dinner reception for Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation who arrived here on three-day visit to the Kingdom.

The prime minister, along with a high level delegation, is visiting Saudi Arabi, at the invitation of the Crown Prince.

On his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport of Jeddah, the prime minister was warmly received by the Crown Prince.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Senator Faisal Javed.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who was already in the Kingdom, also joined the prime minister.

Earlier, both the sides also held delegation level talks wherein Prime Minister Imran Khan led his delegation while Crown Prince led the Saudi side.

During the talks, both the sides discussed bilateral cooperation including economy, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.