Saudi crown prince orders release of Pakistanis jailed for sloganeering at Masjid Nabwi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday ordered the release of Pakistani citizens jailed in Saudi Arabia for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi in April this year.

The decision was taken by the crown prince following a request by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia where he attended an investment summit, offered Umrah and paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also met Saudi Crown Prince and discussed the bilateral as well as the regional situation.

The prime minister had requested the crown prince to pardon the convicted Pakistanis out of compassion.

"May Allah Almighty reward you for this," the prime minister said and thanked the crown prince for the gesture.

Following the sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi, a court in Madina Munawara had sentenced three Pakistanis with eight years and as many with six years imprisonment.Among those who were given eight years imprisonment included Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal and Ghulam Muhammad while Anas, Arshad and Muhammad Salim were given six years in jail.

Besides, the court also sentenced another Pakistani national Tahir Malik with three years imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals.