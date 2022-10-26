UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Orders Release Of Pakistanis Jailed For Sloganeering At Masjid Nabwi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Saudi crown prince orders release of Pakistanis jailed for sloganeering at Masjid Nabwi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday ordered the release of Pakistani citizens jailed in Saudi Arabia for sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi in April this year.

The decision was taken by the crown prince following a request by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia where he attended an investment summit, offered Umrah and paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also met Saudi Crown Prince and discussed the bilateral as well as the regional situation.

The prime minister had requested the crown prince to pardon the convicted Pakistanis out of compassion.

"May Allah Almighty reward you for this," the prime minister said and thanked the crown prince for the gesture.

Following the sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi, a court in Madina Munawara had sentenced three Pakistanis with eight years and as many with six years imprisonment.Among those who were given eight years imprisonment included Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal and Ghulam Muhammad while Anas, Arshad and Muhammad Salim were given six years in jail.

Besides, the court also sentenced another Pakistani national Tahir Malik with three years imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Jail Fine Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman April May Court

Recent Stories

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patie ..

PHC seals three OTs of private hospital over patient's death

43 minutes ago
 Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

1 hour ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

3 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.