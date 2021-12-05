Saudi crown prince set to visit Oman on Monday

RIYADH, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to visit the Sultanate of Oman on Monday.

A statement by the Omani Royal Court said the visit is "an affirmation of the historic relations between Oman and Saudi Arabia.

" Issues of mutual concern will be discussed during the visit "to serve the interests of the two countries and meet the aspirations of their peoples towards a more prosperous future," the statement read.

Monday's visit will be the first by bin Salman to neighboring Oman, which Saudi Arabia has had a cool relationship with over its cordial ties with Iran.

In July, Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq visited Saudi Arabia, his first overseas trip since he came to power in January 2020 following the death of Sultan Qaboos.