Saudi Crown Prince warmly receives PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived at the Royal Palace to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was warmly received by the Crown Prince. The prime minister was accompanied by the members of his delegation.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted that he had an excellent meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

"We agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties fraternal bonds b/w (between) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to new heights in line with the requirements of changing world. I told HRH people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to his visit," he posted in a tweet.