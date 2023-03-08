UrduPoint.com

Saudi Defense Minister Meets With Minister Of Defense Acquisition Program Administration Of The Republic Of Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Seoul, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia met on Tuesday with Eom Dong-hwan, the Minister of Defense Acquisition Program Administration of the Republic of Korea.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation in defense and military industries as well as other topics of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili; Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari; Director General of the Minister of Defense's Office Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif; and Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Major-General Ahmed bin Shreitahn Al-Jahni.

The meeting was also attended by a number of senior officials from the Korean side.

