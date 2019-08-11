Saudi demands 'urgent meeting' between Aden warring parties

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia on Saturday demanded an "urgent meeting" between the warring parties in second city Aden following fierce clashes.

"Saudi Arabia is following with great concern the developments in the interim Yemeni capital," the Saudi foreign ministry said on Twitter.

"The kingdom invites the government of Yemen and all parties to the conflict in Aden to hold an urgent meeting in... Saudi Arabia to discuss their differences, to give a chance to wisdom and dialogue, to renounce divisions, to end strife and unite."