Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Meets with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOROCCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed bin Abdul Karim Al-Khereiji of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia met yesterday (Tuesday) evening with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ms.

Hina Rabbani, on the sidelines of the 9th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations held in Fez, Kingdom of Morocco.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing and supporting them in all areas of joint cooperation, in addition to discussing developments on the regional and international arenas and the efforts exerted in this regard.