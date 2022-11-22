Saudi Deputy Minister of Transport Meets with his Egyptian Counterpart

EGYPT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Rumaih bin Mohamed Al-Rumaih on Tuesday with the Minister of Transport of Egypt Gen. Kamil Alwazir on the eve of Arab Transport Ministers meeting scheduled for this resort city of Alexandria tomorrow.

During the meeting, ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistic services were discussed. Al-Rumaih also attended the celebration party of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport