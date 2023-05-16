Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Minister (DM) of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil received here on Tuesday minister of Industry and Commerce of the Republic of Paraguay, Luis Alberto Castiglioni.

The meeting discussed enhancing means of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Paraguay.

The two sides discussed encouraging investment and exploiting the available opportunities in the industrial and mining sectors and reviewed the chances of enhancing trade and boosting non-oil exports.