Saudi embassy in Turkiye confirms body of missing Saudi female found

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Saudi embassy in Turkiye said in a statement today that the body of a missing Saudi female was found under the rubble of the building where she lived in the city of Antakya.

The deceased's body was identified in the presence of a representative from the embassy and some of her family members, it said.

The embassy expressed its appreciation for the response of the Turkish authorities and extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the deceased's family and relatives, confirming that the rest of the Saudi citizens who were in the earthquake area have been evacuated to safe places, and all are in good condition.