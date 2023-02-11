UrduPoint.com

Saudi Embassy In Turkiye Confirms Body Of Missing Saudi Female Found

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Saudi embassy in Turkiye confirms body of missing Saudi female found

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Saudi embassy in Turkiye said in a statement today that the body of a missing Saudi female was found under the rubble of the building where she lived in the city of Antakya.

The deceased's body was identified in the presence of a representative from the embassy and some of her family members, it said.

The embassy expressed its appreciation for the response of the Turkish authorities and extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the deceased's family and relatives, confirming that the rest of the Saudi citizens who were in the earthquake area have been evacuated to safe places, and all are in good condition.

Related Topics

Earthquake Saudi Citizens Saudi Family All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

7 minutes ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

12 minutes ago
 Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 TÃ¼rkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

TÃ¼rkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Paki ..

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.