UrduPoint.com

Saudi Energy Minister Highlights Oil Market Risks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Saudi energy minister highlights oil market risks

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Uncertainty in the global economy is limiting "clarity" about the outlook for oil markets and means the "sensible and only course of action" for Opec-plus is to stick to the production pact agreed last October, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Energy Intelligence this week.

The minister also commented on market interventions by consumer nations such as the G7 price cap on Russian oil and the proposed Nopec bill in the US, and on tight global oil production capacity.

The full text of the interview follows: Q: Opec-plus decided in October to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day until the end of 2023. Given the current macroeconomic and oil market developments, in your view, would it be possible for Opec-plus to reverse course and increase production? A: There are many factors influencing market sentiment. The global economy is forecasted to continue growing this year and next year, but there is still uncertainty around the pace of growth. Moreover, China has just started to rebound after extended Covid lockdowns, but the duration for recovery is still unclear. Economic recovery is generating inflationary pressures, and this could prompt central banks to intensify their efforts to tame inflation.

The interplay of these and other factors limits clarity, and the sensible and only course of action in such an uncertain environment is to maintain the agreement we struck last October for the rest of this year and that is what we intend to do. We need to ascertain that the positive indicators are sustainable.

There are those who continue to think that we would adjust the agreement before the end of year. For those I say they need to wait until Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 to demonstrate to them our commitment to the current agreement.

Q: What are your views on the US Congress reintroducing the Nopec bill, as well as the G7 price cap on Russian oil, and the potential implications for the oil market? Do you think price caps could be applied beyond their existing scope? A: Nopec legislation and extending the price cap are very different, but their potential impacts on the oil market are similar. Such policies add new layers of risk and uncertainty at a time when clarity and stability are most needed.

I must reiterate the view I made on record back in August and September on how such policies would inevitably exacerbate market instability and volatility, and would negatively impact the oil industry. In contrast, Opec-plus has made every effort and succeeded in bringing significant stability and transparency to the oil market, especially compared to all other commodity markets.

The Nopec bill does not recognize the importance of holding spare capacity and the consequences of not holding spare capacity on market stability. Nopec would also undermine investments in oil capacity and will cause global supply to fall severely short of future demand. The impacts will be felt all over the world on producers and consumers alike, as well as on the oil industry.

The same holds for price caps, whether imposed on a country or a group of countries, on oil or any other commodity. This will lead to individual or collective counter-responses with intolerable consequences in the form of massive volatility and instability. So if a price cap were to be imposed on Saudi oil exports, we will not sell oil to any country that imposes a price cap on our supply, and we will reduce oil production, and I would not be surprised if others do the same.

Q: Energy Intelligence estimates that global spare capacity is around 2.5 million b/d. Are you concerned about spare capacity, and what is the kingdom doing about it? A: Spare capacity and global emergency stocks are the ultimate safety net for the oil market in face of potential shocks. I have repeatedly warned that global demand growth will outpace current global spare capacity, while emergency reserves are at a historic low.

That is why it is crucial that policies are put in place to support investments needed to increase spare capacity in a timely manner, and that global emergency stocks are maintained at an adequate and comfortable level.

In Saudi Arabia, we have proactively embarked on expanding our capacity to 13.3 million b/d by 2027. The expansion is already under way in the engineering phase and the first increment is expected to come onstream in 2025.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia China Oil Saudi Tame Same Lead Price Saudi Arabia August September October Congress Stocks Market All Agreement Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact ..

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact Assessment

3 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorologic ..

National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorological Administration to expand co ..

3 minutes ago
 US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive i ..

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

14 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account ope ..

Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account opening through DFM application

17 minutes ago
 Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Cas ..

Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Casa

17 minutes ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED200 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED200 million cash dividend for H2 2022

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.