Open Menu

Saudi Film Commission Launches "Filmathon" Initiative Under The Theme Of "Innovation In Filmmaking"

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Saudi film commission launches "Filmathon" initiative under the theme of "Innovation in Filmmaking"

RIYADH, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Saudi Film Commission is launching the "Filmathon" initiative today under the theme of "Innovation in Filmmaking." This ground-breaking initiative aims to develop innovative and cutting-edge technological products that will contribute to the advancement of the film industry.

It strives to blend artistic creativity with the spirit of technological innovation.

To participate in this initiative, interested individuals can register through the following link: https://filmathonsa.com/. The registration period is from August 6th to August 31st.

CEO of Saudi Film Commission, Eng. Abdullah Al-Eyaf, highlighted that the "Filmathon" initiative is a pioneering event in the Kingdom's film industry.

"It provides an intensive training program aimed at enabling participants to develop innovative technological products to tackle industry challenges while enhancing the skills and capabilities of professionals in line with the best global practices," Eng. Al-Eyaf said. Moreover, he noted that the initiative promotes research and innovation within the film industry, ultimately raising awareness about its significance.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Saudi August Event From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

55 minutes ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

12 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

13 hours ago
Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

17 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

17 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

19 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

20 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous