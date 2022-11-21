Saudi-financed UNRWA-operated health center opens at Palestinian refugee camp in Jordan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairy and the Commissioner-General of the United Nation Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini co-opened a Saudi Development Fund-financed health center designed to serve some Jordan-based 300,000 Palestinians in Al-Zarqaa refugees camp.

In a speech to highlight the event, Al-Sudairy cast light on Saudi Arabia's contribution in charitable works aiming to alleviate the sufferings of the needy worldwise in cooperation with the United Nations and relevant organizations.

For his part, Lazzirini thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continuous support for Palestinian refugees, welcoming its donation of $27 million in support of UNRWA services.

The event was attended by the Director of Palestinian Affairs Department at the Jordanian foreign ministry Eng. Rafiq Kharfan and Governor of Al-Zarqaa Governorate Hasan Al-Jaboar.