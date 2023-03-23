Saudi FM makes telephone call to Iranian counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a telephone call to Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two foreign ministers exchanged congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan.

The two ministers agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries.