Saudi FM meets Dutch FM on sidelines of UNGA 78

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Tuesday with the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Hanke Bruins Slot, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

At the headquarters of the Kingdom's permanent delegation to the United Nations, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them and reviewed aspects of consolidating bilateral and multilateral work.

They also discussed the latest developments in major international issues and efforts to address them.

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America, and the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel attended the meeting.