Saudi FM meets President of the European Council

Brussels, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :On the sidelines of his visit to the European Union in Brussels, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met here on Wednesday with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

During the meeting, the historical relations and existing cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Union countries and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields were reviewed, in addition to a discussion of the regional and international situations and the efforts being exerted to achieve security and stability.

Following the meeting, the President of the European Council held a dinner banquet in honor of the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs and the accompanying delegation.