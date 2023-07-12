Saudi FM meets with second minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Wednesday met with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Yusof in Jakarta, on the sidelines of the ceremony for signing the instrument of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two officials reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to boost them in various areas. They also discussed developments in the international arena, as well as opportunities to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Faisal Al-Amoudi.