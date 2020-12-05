Saudi FM says allies 'on board' for resolution of Gulf crisis

Manama, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A resolution of the Gulf diplomatic crisis is in sight, with all nations involved "on board" and final agreement expected soon, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Saturday.

"We are in full coordination with our partners in this process and the prospects that we see are very positive towards a final agreement," he told AFP, adding that "the eventual resolution will involve all parties concerned."