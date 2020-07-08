Saudi FM sends wishes to FM Qureshi for early recovery from COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has conveyed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi his best wishes and prayers for an early recovery from COVID-19.

"I ask Allah Almighty to grant you blessing of health and wellness, and save you from every harm," the Saudi Foreign Minister said, according to the text of official cable, as shared by Foreign Office here.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is in quarantine after he was tested positive from coronavirus.

