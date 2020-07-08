UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi FM Sends Wishes To FM Qureshi For Early Recovery From COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Saudi FM sends wishes to FM Qureshi for early recovery from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has conveyed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi his best wishes and prayers for an early recovery from COVID-19.

"I ask Allah Almighty to grant you blessing of health and wellness, and save you from every harm," the Saudi Foreign Minister said, according to the text of official cable, as shared by Foreign Office here.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is in quarantine after he was tested positive from coronavirus.

\932\932

Related Topics

Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saudi Saud From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China imposes visa curbs on US officials over Tibe ..

1 second ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Cyber Index

11 minutes ago

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

16 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritaniaâ€™ ..

18 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.