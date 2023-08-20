Open Menu

Saudi Football Rise 'long-term Project', Says Top Official

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's extraordinary football expansion is a "long-term project" with strong government support, a senior league official told AFP.

The Saudi Pro League has a years-long commitment from the oil-rich kingdom's rulers in its goal to become one of the world's top competitors, chief operating officer Carlo Nohra said.

Nohra was speaking at Al-Hilal's unveiling of Brazilian superstar Neymar, who joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and a host of other big Names in a spending binge costing hundreds of millions of Dollars.

"It's not something that we expect will happen overnight. It's not a one-weekend event -- this is a long-term project, and everybody accepts that that's what it's going to take," Nohra said at the King Fahd International Stadium late on Saturday.

"And it's not a function of throwing money at it and it will happen," he added. "It is ensuring that we do all the right things along the way to bring everything and everybody and the ecosystem up together."

