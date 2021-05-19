UrduPoint.com
Saudi Foreign Minister 'hopeful' Over Exploratory Iran Talks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia is "hopeful" after exploratory talks with Iran, its foreign minister told AFP, in a rare comment on delicate discussions whose details have been closely guarded.

The official-level meetings aim to restore relations severed five years ago between Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We have initiated some exploratory talks. They are at a very early stage but we are hopeful," Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in Paris on Tuesday, where he is participating in two international summits.

The talks with Iran, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, had remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting had been held in Baghdad on April 9.

The Iranian government only confirmed on May 10 that the talks had been held, adding that it was "too soon" to discuss the results.

"If (the Iranians) can see that their interest is in a good relationship with their neighbours, I can be hopeful," Prince Faisal said, emphasising again that they were "at an early stage".

Asked what the impact of the June presidential elections in Iran might be, he said he thought it would be minimal.

