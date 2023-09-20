Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Finnish Foreign Minister on Sidelines of UNGA 78

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Tuesday with the Finnish Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

During the meeting at the headquarters of the Kingdom's permanent delegation to the United Nations, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields, and they reviewed aspects of consolidating bilateral and multilateral work.

They also discussed the latest developments in major international issues and efforts to address them.

The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi Ambassador to the United States of America, and the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel.