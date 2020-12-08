Saudi foreign minister on landmark visit to Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM, Sudan Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday for his first visit since last year's ouster of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir.

The top Saudi diplomat will hold talks with senior Sudanese officials, including Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Gen.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din, the official SUNA news agency reported.

The talks are expected to tackle issues of mutual concern and ways of implementing previous agreements signed between Riyadh and Khartoum.