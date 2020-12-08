UrduPoint.com
Saudi Foreign Minister On Landmark Visit To Sudan

Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Saudi foreign minister on landmark visit to Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sudan Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday for his first visit since last year's ouster of long-serving President Omar al-Bashir.

The top Saudi diplomat will hold talks with senior Sudanese officials, including Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Gen.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din, the official SUNA news agency reported.

The talks are expected to tackle issues of mutual concern and ways of implementing previous agreements signed between Riyadh and Khartoum.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

