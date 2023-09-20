NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Undersecretary of the Saudi Foreign Affairs Ministry for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Rassi participated in the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC's) Contact Group on the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The meeting discussed commitment to UN recommendations to take all necessary measures to resolve the crisis of Rohingya Muslims.