UrduPoint.com

Saudi-French Investment Forum Witnesses Signing Of 24 MoUs,agreements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Saudi-French investment forum witnesses signing of 24 MoUs,agreements

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi-French Investment Forum, now in progress in the French capital of Paris, witnessed the signing of 24 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and investment agreements with a total value of around $2.9 billion, in the presence of officials from both sides.

The Forum brought together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and major companies from both countries. Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih emphasized that the Kingdom places great importance on its relationship with the French Republic as well as all countries around the world.

He also expressed the Kingdom's eagerness to collaborate with French partners in order to launch more opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the success of the Saudi-French Investment Forum is a testament to the strength of Saudi-French relations and a reaffirmation of the commitment to working together towards achieving greater prosperity for both countries.

The Minister indicated that the MoUs and agreements signed during the Forum represent opportunities for increased investment and collaboration in various fields and investment sectors, including healthcare, clean energy, hospitality and culture. In 2022, the growing trade volume between France and Saudi Arabia increased by more than 80%, reaching $11.5 billion, according to official statistics.

The report said that the total French direct investment in the Kingdom amounts to nearly $6 billion, and the number of French companies operating in Saudi Arabia has increased by 43% since 2020.

Related Topics

World Business France Paris Progress Saudi Arabia 2020 All From Billion

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

11 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

13 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.