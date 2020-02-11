UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Giants Al Hilal Cruise Past Iran's Shahr Khodro

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Saudi giants Al Hilal cruise past Iran's Shahr Khodro

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Andre Carrillo and Bafetimbi Gomis were on target as Saudi giants Al Hilal began the defence of their Asian Champions League title with a 2-0 victory over Iran's Shahr Khodro on Monday.

Al Hilal's superiority was never in doubt as they controlled proceedings from the start at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

But the Saudis struggled to breach the Shahr Khodro defence, with goalkeeper Mehdi Rahmati producing a string of some good saves in their Group B clash.

Just when it appeared the deadlock would continue into the second half, Shahr Khodro, who are making their Champions League debut, caved in to the pressure.

Italian international Sebastian Giovinco cut in from the left and passed for Salem al-Dawsari, who in turn set up Carrillo neatly and the Peruvian made no mistake with his half-volley.

Carrillo turn provider in the 69th minute as he received al-Dawsari's pass inside the box and squared for Gomis and the Frenchman, who was the top-scorer in the tournament last year, scored from just three yards with a simple tap-in.

Shahr Khodro could have pulled one back but Al Hilal goalkeeper Abdullah al-Mayouf made a fine save three minutes from time to thwart a powerful shot from Milad Sarlak.

- Excellent lob - Earlier in another Group B match, Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor edged out Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 2-1 in Tashkent.

Jaloliddin Masharipov became the first player to score in the tournament this season as he put Pakhtakor ahead in the 18th minute with an excellent lob over goalkeeper Majed Naser after having made considerable ground with the ball.

Pedro Conde however put Shabab Al Ahli on level terms in the 67th minute after Youssef Jaber's bicycle kick was saved by Pakhtakor goalkeeper Eldorbek Suyunov, leaving the Spaniard with a simple shot from close.

The Emirati side however couldn't take advantage of the momentum as Serbian Dragan Ceran restored Pakhtakor's lead in the 70th minute with a low shot following a right-wing cross by Dostonbek Khamdamov.

Shabab Al Ahli had a couple of chances later but Pakhtakor held on.

Also on Monday, Iran's Estheglal drew with Iraq's Al Shorta 1-1, while the match between UAE's Al Wahda and Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli also finished one a-piece.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Dubai Fine Saudi Salem Lead Tashkent Uzbekistan Saudi Arabia From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attack on Algerian army

41 minutes ago

Senate asks govt to formulate support structure fo ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club defeats Al Wasl Club ..

2 hours ago

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

2 hours ago

Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mi ..

48 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.