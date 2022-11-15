Saudi Guest of Honor Attends Polish Embassy Reception Party to Celebrate ND

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :On behalf of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, the Undersecretary of Riyadh Region Municipality Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, graced here this evening the reception party held by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in the Kingdom to celebrate the anniversary of its country's national day.

At the venue, Dr. Al-Sudairy was received by the Charge d'Affaires of Poland Robert Trzeciak and a number of senior Embassy member staff.

The event was attended by the Director of the General Directorate for Diplomatic Corps Affairs Abdullah Al-Rashed and a number of diplomatic corps accredidted to the Kingdom.