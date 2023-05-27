UrduPoint.com

Saudi Hajj Ministry Launches Helpline For Urdu Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Saudi Hajj Ministry launches helpline for Urdu pilgrims

Madinah Munawwarah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has established a helpline, 920002814, specifically for Urdu-speaking pilgrims to provide them with prompt assistance during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission has also set up a dedicated helpline, 800-11-666-22 in Saudi Arabia to offer facilitation and information services to pilgrims, ensuring their convenience throughout their stay.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony spokesman in a chat with APP on Saturday has advised Hajj pilgrims to make use of the Hajj helpline to register any grievances or address any issues they may encounter in Madinah Munawwarah and Makkah Mukarma.

For further assistance, the Director General of Hajj in Jeddah can be contacted at 00996-12-6125531, the Director of Hajj in Makkah Mukarma at 00996-12-5500426 and the Director of Hajj in Madinah Munawwarah at 00996-14-8270660 and 00966-59-4002928.

To register complaints or seek resolutions, pilgrims can contact the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah at 00966-12-6691046, 6691047, and 6600875.

Likewise, the main control office can be reached by dialing either 014 825 0780 or 2553740.

To contact the Sector office responsible for Dispensary B in Al Markazia, please dial 014 819 6210. For the Sector office overseeing Dispensary C in Markazia, you can get in touch by calling 014 819 2022. If you need to reach Dispensary D, please use the contact number 014 829 2899.

