Saudi Hawks team arrives in Kuwait to Participate in its national celebrations

Kuwait, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Planes of the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team arrived in Kuwait Thursday night to participate in the celebrations of the national days of the state of Kuwait.

In a press statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said that the Saudi Hawks will perform an aerobatic display, along with Kuwait Air Force planes by flying over Kuwait Towers at 4:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday February 25 and 26.