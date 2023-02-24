UrduPoint.com

Saudi Hawks Team Arrives In Kuwait To Participate In National Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Planes of the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team arrived in Kuwait Thursday night to participate in the celebrations of the national days of the state of Kuwait.

In a press statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said that the Saudi Hawks will perform aerobatic display, along with Kuwait Air Force planes by flying over Kuwait Towers at 4:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday February 25 and 26

