Saudi Hawks Team Arrives In Kuwait To Participate In National Celebrations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Planes of the Saudi Hawks Aerobatic Team arrived in Kuwait Thursday night to participate in the celebrations of the national days of the state of Kuwait.
In a press statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said that the Saudi Hawks will perform aerobatic display, along with Kuwait Air Force planes by flying over Kuwait Towers at 4:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday February 25 and 26